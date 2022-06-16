 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Talha Hashmi

Watch: Presiding officer caught stealing ballot papers; taken into custody

By
Talha Hashmi

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

KARACHI: A presiding officer has been caught for allegedly stealing ballot papers at polling station number 87 during the by-elections that started at 8am today (Thursday) and continued till 5pm for the National Assembly seat of Karachi's NA-240 constituency.

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, a person could be seen stealing a bunch of ballot papers and could be seen handing them over to another person from the window inside the room. 

By-election: MQM-P eyes holding on to NA-240 seat; voting underway

The incident took place at the office of the presiding officer. However, the police caught the person and confiscated the polling book from him. 

According to District Returning Officer Nadeem Haider, the police have taken the presiding offer in their custody. 

Also read: PSP's Anis Kaimkhani’s car shot at during NA 240 by-polls

The elections are taking place after the seat fell vacant following the death of MQM-P MNA Muhammad Ali Khan this year on April 19. 

