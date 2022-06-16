Sania Mirza in fumes after ‘gang’ of women beats girl

 
A "gang" of women beats a pizza chain employee in India's Indore (left) and Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. — Instagrm

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza was in fumes after a video went viral of a “gang” of women beating a pizza chain employee mercilessly, as she wondered why were such incidents taking place.

The incident, according to Hindustan Times, took place in India’s Indore. The ‘gang’ can be seen beating the girl mercilessly with sticks. They did not stop there as they also punched and kicked her.

“The violence was unleashed because the girl allegedly ‘stared’ at the gang of women who are reportedly notorious for unlawful activities,” the publication reported.

In response, the tennis ace questioned: “I mean what the hell is even going on?????”

“And why is this person making a video and NOONE is stopping this s***???” she wondered.

