MQM-P emerges victorious in NA-240 by-election

KARACHI: MQM-P once again emerged victorious in the NA-240 by-elections with a close margin of 65 votes against rival TLP, Geo News reported, citing unofficial results.



The MQM-P's candidate Mohammad Abubakar has secured 10,683 votes, while TLP’s candidate Shahzada Shahbaz ended up second as he bagged 10,618 votes.

The MQM-P won the constituency with a major margin in the 2018 general elections, while it has also emerged victorious on the seat in 2013 and 2008. In the 2002 polls, the Muhajir Qaumi Movement won the polls, but after their MNA passed away, the MQM-P was able to win the seat in a by-poll.

Meanwhile, the Muhajir Qaumi Movement candidate Syed Rafiuddin secured the third position with 8,349 votes, and PPP’s Nasir Rahim bagged the fourth place after bagging 5,240 votes, and PSP’s Shabbir Kaimkhani secured 4,782 votes to stand at the fifth position.

The uninterrupted polling ended at 5pm, but the day witnessed violence across the constituency, with one person belonging to the PSP being killed, while several others sustained injuries — including ex-MPA Iftikhar Alam, who is also a member of the PSP.



As many as 25 candidates partook in the contest for the seat — a stronghold of the MQM-P — that fell vacant after the death of MQM-P MNA Muhammad Ali Khan this year on April 19.

TLP 'killed party member'

Earlier in the day, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal blamed TLP for the violence as he confirmed that the deceased person was a member of his party and several others were in critical condition.

“He was our party member, who was an elderly person and resided in Baldia. The TLP people attacked us and killed my party member,” the PSP chairman said, rebutting the claims of the TLP that they were attacked.

Kamal said that had the PSP used weapons, no one would be able to open fire at their offices and return safely. “They (TLP) are spewing lies. I appeal to the authorities that arrest them or give us weapons.”

Ruling out that his party resorted to violence, Kamal said his party members’ “lives were very precious to him” and that he wanted action to be taken against TLP for allegedly gunning down his party member.

Kamal was present at the time when the firing incident took place during the by-polls — which witnessed low-voter turnout amid the violent clashes.