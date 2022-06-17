 
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard juror addresses bribery accusations

A juror from the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case has finally broken his silence over accusations of bribery.

According to Sky News, the juror came clean about the entire trial and spoke candidly against all accusations.

They were quoted saying, “Some people said we were bribed. That's not true.”

At the end of the day, “They were very serious accusations and a lot of money involved. So we weren't taking it lightly.”

During the course of his interview they also made it clear, “Social media did not impact us. We followed the evidence. We didn't take into account anything outside [the courtroom]. We only looked at the evidence.”

