England set new record for highest ODI total

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Jos Butler smashes a shot during the first ODI at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, on June 17, 2022. — Twitter/ICC
  • England break their own record of 481 set in 2018.
  • Jos Buttler shines as he finishes on 162 not out.
  • Dawid Malan and Jos Butler also made three figures.

AMSTELVEEN: England made history by scoring 498-4 against the Netherlands, which is the highest team total in men's ODI history in the first fixture of the three-match series at VRA Cricket Ground on Friday.

In Amstelveen, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, and Jos Butler unleashed havoc by smashing centuries to help England achieve the milestone of the highest team total in ODIs.

Eoin Morgan's side beat their own mark of 481-6 set against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, in the first match of the three-game series.

Buttler, who finished on 162 not out, plundered his ton off just 47 balls — missing his own record for the fastest England century by just one ball — while Salt and Malan also made three figures.

Liam Livingstone, batting at number six, made the fastest 50 in England´s ODI history off just 17 balls — the joint second-fastest of all time.

