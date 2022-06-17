 
pakistan
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Couple save boy’s life who drowned in GB lake

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

A doctor and her husband saved a boy’s life who drowned in a lake in Gilgit Baltistan’s Naltar valley by giving her emergency Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The boy had on 14 June drowned in the Satrangi Lake while he was grazing cattle, following which, the boy’s cousin jumped into the lake to save him.

Locals pulled out the boys, who were unconscious. When they rescued them, cancer specialist Dr Qurat-ul-Ain Hashmi, who hails from Multan and was there for tourism, and her husband gave emergency CPR to the boys.

They were able to save one, while the other lost his life.

