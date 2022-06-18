 
sports
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Mohammad Rizwan makes brilliant comeback in T20 Vitality Blast

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Wicketkeeper and batter of Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan sets a record in the T20 Vitality Blast. — Twitter/@ShariqHussain_
Wicketkeeper and batter of Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan sets a record in the T20 Vitality Blast. — Twitter/@ShariqHussain_

Pakistani wicket keeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan made a brilliant come back in the T20 Vitality Blast, scoring another half-century.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old Pakistan batter had rejoined the Sussex County Club in the ongoing T20 Blast after a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against West Indies.

In a match against Essex, Rizwan scored 66 off 22, however, unfortunately, his team Sussex lost the match by 11 runs. He hit five 6's and four 4's with a strike rate of 206.25.

This is the third half-century he scored while playing the fourth match for the Sussex County Club and his highest score is 81.

More From Sports:

England set new record for highest ODI total

England set new record for highest ODI total
New York, Los Angeles among 16 host cities for 2026 World Cup

New York, Los Angeles among 16 host cities for 2026 World Cup
Mohammad Amir signs for English county Gloucestershire

Mohammad Amir signs for English county Gloucestershire
Sania Mirza in fumes after ‘gang’ of women beats girl

Sania Mirza in fumes after ‘gang’ of women beats girl
Uncertainty looms over Pakistan's participation in World Games 2022

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan's participation in World Games 2022
Fact-check: Cricketer Moeen Ali did not tweet about 'boycotting India'

Fact-check: Cricketer Moeen Ali did not tweet about 'boycotting India'

Yorkshire charged by ECB following Azeem Rafiq cricket racism row

Yorkshire charged by ECB following Azeem Rafiq cricket racism row
ICC's ODI batters picks: Imamul Haq snatches No 2 ranking from Kohli

ICC's ODI batters picks: Imamul Haq snatches No 2 ranking from Kohli
Mickey Arthur strikes back at Umar Akmal

Mickey Arthur strikes back at Umar Akmal
Moeen Ali ready to make comeback for Pakistan tour

Moeen Ali ready to make comeback for Pakistan tour
FIFA prepares to name 2026 World Cup host cities

FIFA prepares to name 2026 World Cup host cities
'Cricket unites Pakistan, England': British high commissioner in meeting with Ramiz Raja

'Cricket unites Pakistan, England': British high commissioner in meeting with Ramiz Raja

Latest

view all