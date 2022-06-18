Mohammad Rizwan makes brilliant comeback in T20 Vitality Blast

Wicketkeeper and batter of Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan sets a record in the T20 Vitality Blast. — Twitter/@ShariqHussain_

Pakistani wicket keeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan made a brilliant come back in the T20 Vitality Blast, scoring another half-century.



On Thursday, the 30-year-old Pakistan batter had rejoined the Sussex County Club in the ongoing T20 Blast after a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against West Indies.

In a match against Essex, Rizwan scored 66 off 22, however, unfortunately, his team Sussex lost the match by 11 runs. He hit five 6's and four 4's with a strike rate of 206.25.

This is the third half-century he scored while playing the fourth match for the Sussex County Club and his highest score is 81.