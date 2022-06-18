Neetu Kapoor dishes on how marriage to Alia Bhatt has changed Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor dished on how her son Ranbir Kapoor’s life has changed ever since he married Alia Bhatt in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

In an interview with ETimes, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor shared how happy she is after the Gangubai Kathiawadi came in his son’s life.

“I am the happiest, today. She has given him a lot of love and warmth,” she said before adding, “I feel the change in him.”

“They look good together. I am very happy and feel lucky that Alia has come into our family. So, life has really changed and I am very content,” she added. “Woh tension hota hai na, shaadi nahin hui, shaadi nahi hui. Ab shaadi ho gayi!”

Talking about the wedding ceremony of the loved birds of Bollywood, she told the outlet, "It set an example to many.”

“You don't have to do a big wedding where you should be happy,” she shared. “Else, hum doosre logon ko khush karne mein lag jaate hain.”