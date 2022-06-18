Varun Dhawan dishes on his life post marriage with Natasha Dalal

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan is opening up about his life after marriage to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal.



The childhood buddies tied the knot on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony, keeping their most precious moments ‘low-key.’

Varun, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming family-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, has now opened up about his life after his marriage with Natasha.

Talking to ETimes, the Student Of The Year actor said that things have not changed as much as they went to school together and have been best friends for a long time.

Further, Dhawan said: "She's been a part of my life as long as I can remember, being part of my core group, being part of my family. So it's pretty much the same. I was dependent on her back then before I became an actor. "

He went on to add, "I'm dependent on her now a lot more and vice versa. I just see it as a partnership, like when a person takes a strike, you get tired and you hit out, take a run, let the other person come on strike, and then handle certain things. I think that's how you run a family and I'm blessed to have her in my life."

Meanwhile, on their first wedding anniversary, Varun took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of beautiful photos with his wife Natasha from their big day.

On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon in the lead. It will release theatrically on 25 November and is directed by Amar Kaushik.

Next, he also has Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will be released on April 7, 2023.