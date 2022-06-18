 
Showbiz
Saturday Jun 18 2022
Sonam Kapoor gives a sneak peek of her baby shower; see pics

Indian star Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, shared adorable pictures of her star-studded baby shower on social media.

Earlier this week, the Khoobsurat actress had her baby shower in London and now, she shared a sneak peek of her celebrations, and netizens are in awe of her gorgeous snaps.

Sonam shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it: "It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way."

The photos also gave a glimpse inside Sonam's baby shower including the aesthetic décor and beautiful flowers.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's baby shower PICS:

For the baby shower, the Neerja star donned a bubblegum pink dress, which featured cape-sleeves and her maternity glow was visible on her face. 

For her makeup, she rounded off her look with minimal makeup and for accessories, she added gold earrings, rings, and a studded necklace.

Fans and followers are looking forward to the birth of their child as the delivery date nears.

