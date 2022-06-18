 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Amber Heard claims a 'binder' of therapist’s notes could have led jurors to reach a different verdict

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Amber Heard claims a binder of therapist’s notes could have led jurors to reach a different verdict

Amber Heard does not seem to accept the jury's verdict that came against her in defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard's full interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie aired on Friday night, where the Aquaman actor claimed that a “binder” of therapist’s notes and text messages could have led jurors to reach a different verdict.

In one of the messages, the 36-year-old appeared to tell her therapist that Mr Depp “did a number on me tonight”. Depp has denied ever abusing Heard.

The messages were reportedly not allowed as evidence in the case after the judge ruled them inadmissible.

Depp’s legal team responded to Ms Heard’s interview saying: “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favor.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston reflects on Last Episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Jennifer Aniston reflects on Last Episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
Prince Harry's 'first love' Sophia Hesketh ties the knot with 'Turnip Toff', shares snap

Prince Harry's 'first love' Sophia Hesketh ties the knot with 'Turnip Toff', shares snap
Jennifer Lopez sings with her daughter Emme at L.A. Dodgers foundation gala

Jennifer Lopez sings with her daughter Emme at L.A. Dodgers foundation gala
Georgina Rodriguez leaves fans swooning over her heartfelt wish for Cristiano Jr

Georgina Rodriguez leaves fans swooning over her heartfelt wish for Cristiano Jr
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ditch bogy implants?

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ditch bogy implants?
Prince Harry and Meghan left William's plans in tatters with their shocking move

Prince Harry and Meghan left William's plans in tatters with their shocking move
Johnny Depp relocating to Serbia? Inside fans' speculations

Johnny Depp relocating to Serbia? Inside fans' speculations
Tom Cruise wows fans in South Korea as he promotes ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise wows fans in South Korea as he promotes ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' plans for father’s day after welcoming daughter

Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' plans for father’s day after welcoming daughter
Will Johnny Depp accept Amber Heard new challenge?

Will Johnny Depp accept Amber Heard new challenge?
Amber Heard says texts to father prove Johnny Depp abused her

Amber Heard says texts to father prove Johnny Depp abused her
Johnny Depp's fans react to Amber Heard first tell-all interview

Johnny Depp's fans react to Amber Heard first tell-all interview

Latest

view all