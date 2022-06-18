 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jun 18 2022
Which feature has WhatsApp released for businesses?

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken on July 13, 2021. — Reuters/File
WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken on July 13, 2021. — Reuters/File 

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows businesses to enhance their profile by uploading a cover photo. 

The feature can be used once the users install the latest beta version of WhatsApp Business beta for the Android, WABetaInfo reported. 

The same feature was released for iOS and it was also under development for the WhatsApp Desktop Beta. 

According to the news tracker, the feature is being released for certain businesses. 

The screenshot shows a banner at the top of the chat list that lets businesses put up a cover photo. The users can set up a photo by opening their business profile. 

It also allows users to view other businesses' cover photos by visiting their profiles. 

The feature can be used by some of the profiles as of now, however, it will be released for more businesses in the coming weeks. 

