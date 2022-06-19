Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Abba Jaan’ Saif Ali Khan on Father’s day with adorable pic

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan penned adorable wish for her father, actor Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of Father’s Day.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 actress, who often shares cute family moments with her fans on social media, turned to her Instagram handle and dropped a foodie note for the Omkara actor.





She posted a picture with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and their “Abba Jaan” from their recent lunch date together.

The trio posed happily for the camera. Sharing the picture the Simmba actress wrote in the caption, “Happy Father’s Day Abba Jaan.”

On the professional front, the Hum Tum actor, 51, will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film is set to release on September 30, 2022.