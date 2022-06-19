 
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Abba Jaan’ Saif Ali Khan on Father’s day with adorable pic

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Abba Jaan’ Saif Ali Khan on Father’s day with adorable pic
Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Abba Jaan’ Saif Ali Khan on Father’s day with adorable pic

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan penned adorable wish for her father, actor Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of Father’s Day.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 actress, who often shares cute family moments with her fans on social media, turned to her Instagram handle and dropped a foodie note for the Omkara actor.


She posted a picture with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and their “Abba Jaan” from their recent lunch date together.

The trio posed happily for the camera. Sharing the picture the Simmba actress wrote in the caption, “Happy Father’s Day Abba Jaan.”

On the professional front, the Hum Tum actor, 51, will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film is set to release on September 30, 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor is all hearts for ‘Papa’ Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day

Kareena Kapoor is all hearts for ‘Papa’ Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day
Bushra Iqbal gives her two cents on Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem:' It would be purposeless'

Bushra Iqbal gives her two cents on Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem:' It would be purposeless'
Hina Daniyal Malik's tragic death: Her sister shares shocking details in video message

Hina Daniyal Malik's tragic death: Her sister shares shocking details in video message
Sonam Kapoor gives a sneak peek of her baby shower; see pics

Sonam Kapoor gives a sneak peek of her baby shower; see pics
Bushra Ansari's performance on 'Dubai Janay Walay' breaks the internet

Bushra Ansari's performance on 'Dubai Janay Walay' breaks the internet
Ananya Panday heaps praises on Shah Rukh Khan; calls him ‘huge fan’

Ananya Panday heaps praises on Shah Rukh Khan; calls him ‘huge fan’
Varun Dhawan dishes on his life post marriage with Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan dishes on his life post marriage with Natasha Dalal
Neetu Kapoor dishes on how marriage to Alia Bhatt has changed Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor dishes on how marriage to Alia Bhatt has changed Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shares another glimpse from ‘Heart of Stone’ shoot: ‘So tired but so happy’

Alia Bhatt shares another glimpse from ‘Heart of Stone’ shoot: ‘So tired but so happy’
Ayan Mukerji expresses gratitude to fans on epic response on ‘Brahmastra’ trailer

Ayan Mukerji expresses gratitude to fans on epic response on ‘Brahmastra’ trailer

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan in one frame, again? Video

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan in one frame, again? Video
Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani shares her journey to ‘Ms. Marvel’

Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani shares her journey to ‘Ms. Marvel’

Latest

view all