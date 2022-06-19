 
Sunday Jun 19 2022
Web Desk

Queen’s health fears soar as funeral plan LEAKED: Details

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022


Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 96th birthday and her Platinum Jubilee this year amid rising health concerns, and now, it has been reported that plans for her funeral have been leaked in Australia.

As per reports, the leak happened after the new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was presented with an updated briefing for when the 96-year-old monarch dies.

The briefing, obtained by The Australian, reportedly mentioned that Australia will mark the Queen’s death with a public holiday, with the Australian PM being informed of the monarch’s demise an hour before a public statement is released by Buckingham Palace.

The announcement will be followed by ten days of mourning in Commonwealth nations with all flags flying at half-mast. PM Albanese will also don a black tie as soon as the death is announced.

The Queen’s funeral will reportedly take place 10 days after her death; her coffin will first be taken from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace, where it will remain for four days, after which it will be taken to Westminster Hall to lie in state for another four days.

The details come as Britons remain concerned about the Queen’s declining health and increasing mobility issues; she has missed several high-profile engagements in recent months, including the State Opening of the Parliament. 

