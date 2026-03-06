Britney Spears DUI arrest update: Still under investigation

 
Britney Spears remains under investigation following her DUI arrest earlier this week, with chemical examination results from her field sobriety tests still pending, results that could significantly affect the scope of what happens next.

The 44-year-old was pulled over on the 101 Freeway in Ventura County, California, late on Wednesday, 4th March, after officers observed signs of impairment during a roadside stop involving her black BMW 430i. 

She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol and booked into Ventura County Main Jail at 3:02 a.m. on Thursday morning. 

A blood test conducted at a local hospital found her blood alcohol level to be .06, below the legal limit, and she was released at 6:07 a.m. 

A court hearing has been set for Monday, 4th May.

Her spokesperson was swift and unsparing in their response to the arrest. 

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life," the rep said, describing the incident as "completely inexcusable". 

"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly on Thursday, people in Spears' circle are hoping the arrest serves as a "wake-up call" after what has been a difficult period in her life.

