Britney Spears contacted by people close to her after DUI arrest

Britney Spears was arrested over suspicions of DUI in California

Geo News Digital Desk
March 06, 2026

Britney Spears has spoken to both her mother and her two sons following her DUI arrest earlier this week, with those closest to her now rallying around the singer in the aftermath of what sources describe as an deeply emotional night.

According to TMZ, Lynne Spears called her daughter as soon as she heard about the arrest, with the conversation between the two described as "positive" and "hopeful." 

Britney also spoke to her sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, after being released from jail on Thursday morning, though she has not yet seen any family members in person.

The outreach comes at a particularly raw moment. 

Spears was pulled over near the Borchard Road off-ramp in Newbury Park, Ventura County, at around 9:28 p.m. on Wednesday after officers reportedly observed her driving her black BMW "erratically at a high rate of speed." 

She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol, and an insider told Page Six that officers also found an unknown substance inside her car at the time. 

Her chemical test results remain pending and the investigation is ongoing. She was released at 6:07 a.m. Thursday.

Sources paint a picture of a woman who was visibly distressed throughout the process. 

Spears was "crying and very tearful" while being booked, according to Page Six

"She was incredibly emotional," a source told the outlet. "It's been a very hard couple of months." The same insider said Spears "felt ashamed and embarrassed" and is "very sorry" for what happened. 

"She doesn't want to let anyone down, including her fans. The last thing she wants is to be judged publicly all over again."

Her manager, Cade Hudson, was blunt in his public statement, calling the incident "completely inexcusable" while expressing hope that it might mark a turning point. 

