Brooklyn Beckham praises Nicola Peltz's 'talent' after her cameo in 'The Beauty'

Nicola Peltz made a surprise cameo in the new series 'The Beauty'

Brooklyn Beckham heaped praise on his wife Nicola Peltz as she made a surprise cameo in the new series The Beauty, urging his followers to watch her appearance in the series.

The estranged son of David and Victoria Beckham, 27, took to Instagram on Thursday to gush over his actress wife's latest milestone.

Reposting her latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter alongside a glamorous promotional snap of Nicola starring as Franny Forst in the finale, he wrote: 'So so so proud of @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.

'You are so talented. Everyone go watch the finale of "the beauty" love you', alongside a red love heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Nicola also reshared his gushing tribute to her Instagram Story and gave fans a glimpse of her acting in the series alongside co-star Ashton Kutcher, 48.

Nicola is also working hard to transform herself for a demanding new role in the upcoming Indie drama Prima.

The Avatar: Last Airbender actress, 31, will take on the lead role of Margo, portraying a ballerina, and her intense preparation in recent months.

In order to look perfect for the role, Nicola has committed to a strict diet and an intensive training regimen. So far, she has dropped to under 100 pounds after four month of rigorous ballet training.