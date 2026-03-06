 
Geo News

Brooklyn Beckham praises Nicola Peltz's 'talent' after her cameo in 'The Beauty'

Nicola also reshared Brooklyn's gushing tribute to her Instagram Story

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 06, 2026

Nicola Peltz made a surprise cameo in the new series The Beauty
Nicola Peltz made a surprise cameo in the new series 'The Beauty'

Brooklyn Beckham heaped praise on his wife Nicola Peltz as she made a surprise cameo in the new series The Beauty, urging his followers to watch her appearance in the series. 

The estranged son of David and Victoria Beckham, 27, took to Instagram on Thursday to gush over his actress wife's latest milestone. 

Reposting her latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter alongside a glamorous promotional snap of Nicola starring as Franny Forst in the finale, he wrote: 'So so so proud of @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. 

'You are so talented. Everyone go watch the finale of "the beauty" love you', alongside a red love heart emoji. 

Brooklyns official Instagram account
Brooklyn's official Instagram account

Meanwhile, Nicola also reshared his gushing tribute to her Instagram Story and gave fans a glimpse of her acting in the series alongside co-star Ashton Kutcher, 48. 

Nicola is also working hard to transform herself for a demanding new role in the upcoming Indie drama Prima.

The Avatar: Last Airbender actress, 31, will take on the lead role of Margo, portraying a ballerina, and her intense preparation in recent months. 

In order to look perfect for the role, Nicola has committed to a strict diet and an intensive training regimen. So far, she has dropped to under 100 pounds after four month of rigorous ballet training. 

Maisie Peters surprises fans in Australia with Ed Sheeran
Maisie Peters surprises fans in Australia with Ed Sheeran
Britney Spears DUI arrest update: Still under investigation
Britney Spears DUI arrest update: Still under investigation
Nicola Coughlan remembers terrible experience with ‘Bridgerton' fan
Nicola Coughlan remembers terrible experience with ‘Bridgerton' fan
Eric Dane to get memoir released after death
Eric Dane to get memoir released after death
Delroy Lindo reveals first thought he had after BAFTAs racial slur
Delroy Lindo reveals first thought he had after BAFTAs racial slur
Drew Barrymore recalls ‘scary' Marilyn Monroe shoot for JFK Jr.
Drew Barrymore recalls ‘scary' Marilyn Monroe shoot for JFK Jr.
Britney Spears' family planning 'overdue' intervention after DUI arrest
Britney Spears' family planning 'overdue' intervention after DUI arrest
Cruz Beckham holds out hope for reunion despite Brooklyn's birthday snub
Cruz Beckham holds out hope for reunion despite Brooklyn's birthday snub