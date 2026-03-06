Princess hopes parents Katie Price and Peter Andre will reunite on her show

Katie Price and Peter Andre later separated in 2009 only after four years of marriage

Princess Andre feels her life has become easier and more positive following a truce between her parents, Katie Price and Peter Andre.

The reality star, 18, who returns to ITV2 for the second series of her show The Princess Diaries, told the Daily Mail that she feels relieved now that her parents have chosen to move forward with positivity and respect.

In a bombshell interview, Princess, whose parents divorced just two years after she was born, said she is even hopeful they could both appear together in a future third season of her show.

For those unaware, the former couple married in a lavish wedding at Highclere Castle in 2005 and welcomed two children together-Junior in 2005 and Princess Tiaamii in 2007. The pair later separated in 2009 only after four years of marriage.

Recently, they have healed their following a long feud for the sake of their children.

She said: 'The good thing is now, my mum and dad have come out with an agreement to be fine so hopefully in season three, they will actually both be in it.

'Honestly, I feel relieved that they both agreed to move forward. It's nice that they can be on good terms - and to think that Junior and I won't be caught in the middle, and hopefully life will be easier for everybody.

'All I care about now is that we can all be happy and not have to deal with stories having the wrong narrative. It would be nice to not have people asking me and Junior about our parents, or issues that they've had, but that looks like that's not stopping yet.'

It comes after Princess and Junior Andre have reportedly teamed up for the new series of Celebrity Race Across The World. They have secured a spot on the show due to their hard work and the success of The Princess Diaries.