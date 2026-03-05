Britney Spears' family planning 'overdue' intervention after DUI arrest

The 'Toxic' hitmaker was released a few hours after her arrest and is scheduled to appear in court in May

Britney Spears’ family is stepping in after her latest legal troubles.

The Princess of Pop was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Wednesday, March 4, in Ventura, California, according to TMZ. In a statement following the arrest, Spears’ representative suggested the incident could spark a long overdue intervention from her loved ones.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” the rep said. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.”

The rep also indicated that those closest to the Toxic hitmaker are preparing to support her moving forward.

“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,” the rep continued. “Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

The pop star shares two sons, Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears, 44, was reportedly taken into custody by Ventura County authorities late Wednesday night before being released in the early hours of Thursday, March 5, according to arrest records. The incident was listed as a “cite and release,” and she is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.