'Peaky Blinders' fans go wild as Tommy Shelby hits big screen

Cillian Murphy breaks silence around 'Peaky Blinders' film release

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man sees Cillian Murphy stepping back into the shadows of Tommy Shelby sending fan into frenzy.

The Oscar-winning star has described the enduring passion for Peaky Blinders as “wonderfully humbling”.

The movie, set in 1940 at the dawn of World War Two, sees Shelby retreating into isolation, haunted by the ghosts of his past, before being drawn back into the gangster world by his son Duke (Barry Keoghan).

Murphy, who first donned the flat cap 13 years ago in the BBC series, told BBC Breakfast,

“It’s a wonderfully humbling thing to know that these fans have such an investment in the characters. And I’ve always felt like this [movie] is a return on your investment.”

Joining Murphy and Saltburn star are Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson and veteran actor Tim Roth, who plays an English Nazi agent.

Emmy-winner Stephen Graham also returns as Hayden Stagg.

Creator Steven Knight praised the cast as “the cream.”

He noted that the global impact of Peaky Blinders makes actors, musicians and collaborators eager to join.

Knight emphasized that the film’s two-week cinema run ahead of its Netflix release on March 20 was designed to give fans a chance to experience it together.

'Peaky Blinders' reviews:

Critics have delivered a range of reactions to Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, with reviews leaning mixed but generally warm.

The Times awarded the film four stars, describing it as “not subtle but it is fun.”

The Guardian gave three stars and praised it as “a resoundingly confident drama.”

The Daily Telegraph was more reserved, offering two stars and noting that the film “reaches for moments of greatness… but peaks aren’t as razor-sharp.”

Meanwhile, Variety characterized the movie as “dutiful fan service, sure to satisfy legions of cultists cosplaying in tweed.”

Together, the reviews suggest that while the film may not fully reach the heights of the series, it delivers enough style and nostalgia to keep fans engaged.

While The Immortal Man closes the chapter on Tommy Shelby’s saga, Knight confirmed the Shelby legacy will continue on television.

It will focus on the next generation after World War Two.