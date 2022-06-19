Vehicles causing environmental pollution to be barred from entering Islamabad

Representational image. — AFP/File

Vehicles will be barred to enter from June 21.

IG Islamabad says campaign will run in collaboration with Environmental Protection Agency.

Cars with pressure horns will also be stopped.

ISLAMABAD: Following the orders of the inspector-general (IG) Islamabad, all the vehicles that cause environmental pollution will be barred from entering the federal capital from June 21.



The instructions were given by IG Islamabad Nasir Khan to the senior superintendent of traffic police (SSP).

According to Khan, the campaign will run in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Islamabad Police spokesperson said that the cars with pressure horns will also be stopped from entering the city.

He also directed not to issue any fitness certificates to the unfit cars. "Assistance will be sought from motor vehicle examiner where required," added the spokesperson.