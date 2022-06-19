 
Sunday Jun 19 2022
Amber Heard's interviewer gets away from studios to relax after explosive show

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

American broadcaster Savannah Guthrie turned to nature to get away from a busy schedule after her explosive interview of Amber Heard.

Taking to Instagram, the Today show host gave fans an glimpse of her recharging after having a busy week with the explosive interview.

In the postcard-worthy click, Guthrie put her feet up against the breath-taking scene of lush-green vegetation while sunlight poured down on her.

Guthrie’s interview with Heard has been making headlines worldwide as the actor said that she will ‘stand by every word of my testimony’ until her dying day.

"I think the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media. I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire. And the jury's not immune to that…how could they not? I think even the most well-intentioned juror, it would've been impossible to avoid this,” Heard expressed.

“This is the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through. I've never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human,” she added.

