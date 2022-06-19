Singer KK’s daughter Taamara pens sweet note for late dad on Father's Day

Singer KK's daughter Taamara got emotional on the occasion of Father's Day as she took to social media to share a heartfelt note for her late dad.

The singer passed away last month in Kolkata after performing in a live concert due to a heart attack. He reportedly fell sick after his performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.

He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

Sharing the throwback pictures on Instagram, Taamara wrote, “I would take the pain of losing you a 100 times, if it meant having you as my dad even for one second. Life is dark without you dad. You were the cutest most loving dad, who’d come home after a gig and wait to come lie down and give us cuddles.”



In the first picture, we can see a younger KK smiling and holding both his cute little munchkins on his back. Followed by a series of old pictures that will surely get you emotional.



Check out Taamara’s post:

Meanwhile, KK’s last released song was Yeh Hausla from Ranveer Singh led 83 and he has a set of unreleased songs which will be released in 2023.

His last musical project is said to be Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, and will see an Eid 2023 release.

