 
pakistan
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Noam Chomsky's letter to PM Shehbaz highlights 'human rights violations in Pakistan'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Scientist and academic Noam Chomsky — ChinaFotoPress
Scientist and academic Noam Chomsky — ChinaFotoPress 
  • Noam Chomsky issues open letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
  • Urges him to take action against "deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan."
  • "Our democratic rights have been brutally violated, esp during our Haqiqi Azadi March," tweets Imran Khan in response.

After the ousting of the PTI administration, a number of academics, including Noam Chomsky, have issued an open letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging him to take action against the "deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan".

Related items

Taking to Twitter, former prime minister Imran Khan said that "Chomsky — one of world's most respected intellectuals — has added his voice to state oppression by this cabal of crooks foisted on Pak by US backed regime change conspiracy."

"Our democratic rights have been brutally violated, esp during our Haqiqi Azadi March," he added.

The letter 

According to a letter dated May 26, "In the last two months, there has been an alarming rise in human rights violations in Pakistan, including suppression of freedom of speech; harassment and intimidation of journalists, social media users and political activists; [and] making of fake blasphemy cases against political rivals."

It also raised alarm over the detention of political opponents, including the former minister of human rights Shireen Mazari, and other political activists for their social media posts. The letter described raids and cases against journalists and politicians including "hacked, stolen, and seized electronic devices."

The academics also brought up the subject of blasphemy cases filed against PTI's leadership following an incident at Masjid Nabwi (SAW) earlier in the year. It was asserted that the administration was abusing blasphemy laws to engage in a "political vendetta against rivals."

The letter noted that troubling occurrences contravene the minimum criteria of democratic administration, the fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

"We strongly urge the relevant Pakistani authorities to uphold and protect fundamental human rights, particularly freedom of opinion and speech, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom of religion or belief."

More From Pakistan:

Karachi, Hyderabad witness steady increase in COVID-19 cases

Karachi, Hyderabad witness steady increase in COVID-19 cases
Long march vandalism case: Islamabad court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Long march vandalism case: Islamabad court grants interim bail to PTI leaders
US agrees to help Pakistan negotiate deal with IMF: report

US agrees to help Pakistan negotiate deal with IMF: report
Ashiana Housing scheme: PM Shehbaz appears before accountability court

Ashiana Housing scheme: PM Shehbaz appears before accountability court

Punjab decides to impose emergency due to rise in rape cases

Punjab decides to impose emergency due to rise in rape cases
Case registered against Usman Buzdar for illegal transfer of 900 kanals of land in DG Khan

Case registered against Usman Buzdar for illegal transfer of 900 kanals of land in DG Khan
Countrywide torrential rains expected from Monday: Met Office

Countrywide torrential rains expected from Monday: Met Office
Security forces gun down six BLF terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces gun down six BLF terrorists in Balochistan
Reviewing medical, legal challenges before deciding on return: Pervez Musharraf's family

Reviewing medical, legal challenges before deciding on return: Pervez Musharraf's family
Miftah Ismail asked for 'relief' from American envoy, claims Imran Khan

Miftah Ismail asked for 'relief' from American envoy, claims Imran Khan
Ad hoc teachers from KP stage sit-in outside Imran Khan’s residence in Islamabad

Ad hoc teachers from KP stage sit-in outside Imran Khan’s residence in Islamabad
ECP asks police to take action against individuals involved in PTI, PML-N clash in Lahore

ECP asks police to take action against individuals involved in PTI, PML-N clash in Lahore

Latest

view all