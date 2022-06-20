 
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez breaks her silence on viral hug video

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez breaks silence on viral hug video

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, who won the hearts of the actor’s fans during his defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard, has finally opened up about their viral hug video for the first time.

In an interview with Univision, Camille, 37 said, “Of course I did [hug him]. He's my friend, but he's my client first, and he was going through something very difficult," according to Spanish national daily Marca.

She went on to say, “I love my clients very much and I am Hispanic, I like hugging and touching people, not kissing. But I did give him a hug because he needed it."

During the trial rumours were rife that there was an affair between Depp and Camille, with Vasquez being very affectionate with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, publicly hugging him in the court.

The video of their hug from the courtroom had gone viral on social media.

She became a TikTok star instantly as video of her hug to Depp took the social media platform by storm.

