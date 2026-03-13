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Rebel Wilson caught in alleged PR scandal over leaked audio

Leaked audio reveals Rebel Wilson’s team planned attacks on producer

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 13, 2026

Rebel Wilson caught in alleged PR scandal over leaked audio
Rebel Wilson caught in alleged PR scandal over leaked audio

A leaked audio recording has brought new attention to Rebel Wilson’s fight over the film The Deb.

In the recording, digital fixer Jed Wallace, who works with Wilson’s PR team, is said to talk about ways to spread claims against producer Amanda Ghost.

The plan allegedly involved creating anonymous websites and online posts accusing Ghost of serious wrongdoing.

The dispute comes during an ongoing feud between Wilson and the producers of The Deb. Wilson said the producers treated her unfairly, while they argue her claims are false and have taken legal action against her.

The leaked audio, however, adds more tension and shows how public relations tactics can influence people during high-profile fights.

Wilson denied being involved in any smear campaign and it is not clear who approved the alleged plan or if it went further.

The legal battle is still going on in court and the conflict shows no signs of stopping soon.

The situation shows how Hollywood fights don’t always stay in court as how social media and online posts can make them even bigger stories.

Leaked recordings like this one can make things more complicated and spark public debate about what is right and wrong in entertainment publicity.

The case is ongoing and both sides are preparing for more legal steps in the weeks ahead.

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