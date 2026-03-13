Olivia Rodrigo drops major OR3 bombshell after Dan Nigro sparked rumours

Olivia Rodrigo confirms OR3 release with new announcement

Olivia Rodrigo has confirmed that OR3 is coming with clues all across Los Angeles, as fans noticed the album's logo at various locations.

The 23-year-old pop superstar has been teasing her third studio album for quite a while, and her producer Dan Nigro's recent seemed to confirm that the record was in the works.

The drivers license hitmaker officially confirmed the upcoming release with the new logo reveal, as well as a website update in the colour theme of her much-anticipated record.

The Grammy winner's offical fanpage also tweeted, "olivia is coming" on X, fulfilling the tradition which they have kept up for many of her releases.

Rodrigo took the internet by the storm with her news as pictures of the colour theme made rounds all over social media.

Excited fans flocked to the comments, and wrote, "omg OR3 is coming!! confirmed!!."

Noticing the heart logo, one wrote, "THE HEART??? COULD IT REALLY BE "LOVE"????" referring to the speculations that Rodrigo's third album is called Heart.

Another agreed, writing, "THE HEART. I knew it was comjng!!! I can't believe anyone actually thought she scrapped the album."

Following Rodrigo's recent breakup with Louis Partridge speculations arose that the singer has scrapped the love album she had been working on, but according to fans' reactions that doesn't seem to be the case for now.