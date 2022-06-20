BTS breaks another record as ‘Proof’ lands at Number 1 on Billboard Top 200

 
BTS shattered another record after its hotly released album Proof topped the chart at the Billboard Top 200.

The recent achievement made the group the only Korean act to land at first spot with six albums.

The album, mainly consisting of group's old tracks, also achieved the biggest U.S. sales week of any album by a group so far this year.

The anthology album released on 10th June, earned 314,000 equivalent album units during its debut week which ended on June 16, as per data released by Luminate.

The group recently announced a break to focus on solo ventures during their annual FESTA dinner celebrating their anniversary.

“We’re going into a hiatus now,” BTS member Suga said in the video, adding, “It’s not that we’re disbanding, we’re just living apart for a while.”

“We're going through a rough patch right now, we're trying to find our identity and that's an exhausting and long process,” another member Jimin shared in the video as they discuss their future.

An English translation of the video that was uploaded on YouTube showed one member using the word “hiatus” but a entertainment company that manages BTS said, "To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time”

“And remain active in various different formats," the statement added.

