Amber Heard going to make another 'blunder' for money?

Amber Heard's recent moves suggest she won't stay quiet as she's repeating her claims even after losing bombshell defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress, 36, who has been proven defamer in the trial that aired all good and bad about the ex-couple, has also received massive criticism about her recent tell-all interview.



The actress, who failed to satisfy some of her fans, friends and other social media users with her testimony in the trial and claims in recent interview, is thinking about her next move, which includes writing a book about her deal.

"Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all," a media outlet, citing source, reports.

Depp's ex-wife, according to the insider, is "broke" and not "in a position to turn down money." She has reportedly decided to embark on her new venture.



However, some fans and experts think that Amber Heard's decision to write a book could be a 'blunder' and bring more damages to her. The verdict in Virginia after weeks of testimony was devastating to the credibility and reputation of the actress as the jurors found that she was not believable in any respects.