Amber Heard gears up to launch ‘tell-all’ book after losing defamation lawsuit

Amber Heard has seemingly found a way to avenge Johnny Depp after losing the blockbuster lawsuit as the Aquaman actor reportedly signed a huge deal for a ‘tell-all revenge book’.



An insider spilt the beans to OK Magazine that Heard is of the view that her acting career is almost over the infamous trial.

“Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all,” a source said.

“To the extent that Heard wants to discuss this case and her relationship with Depp in a tell-all statement or book, she needs to be extremely careful as to what she says about him,” the outlet quoted its source.

“Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states. If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that she will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court,” the insider added.