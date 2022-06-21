Anil Kapoor on why he prefers ‘good acting’ than ‘star power’

Anil Kapoor has recently responded to Karan Johar’s statement regarding “era of stardom coming to an end after the reign of three Bollywood Khans”. The actor said that he doesn’t “believe in that”.



Earlier speaking with Zoom, the Brahmashtra film-maker elaborated on the absence of star power in younger actors like Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir.

“When I was at a party, Mr Shah Rukh Khan walked in, there were heads turning everywhere, I have seen it. The magnetism, I don’t think this generation has it,” said Karan.

While talking to Film Companion, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor reacted to the moviemaker’s comment and said, “There always will be someone better, always. There will always be someone bigger than the biggest. The universe and life is such. It sounds good, like ‘this is the one’, but they said the same about Elvis, and then Michael Jackson came.”

The Dil Dhadakne Do star noted, “There will be bigger stars. He might walk into a room and create a sensation all over the world… He might be the biggest sensation in the world, on the planet. I don’t think so.”

“I have seen it in my 40-45 years, in every profession. They’ve said, ‘This is it, nothing after this’. What do you mean? There will be someone better, in every which way, as a talent, in stardom, popularity, as a charmer… Just enjoy, have fun, make the most of it, and make sure you do a good job,” he told the outlet.