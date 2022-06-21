Pakistan, England T20 series to be played in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan: sources

Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2021 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to organise the upcoming T20 matches between Pakistan and England in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan, well-informed sources said Tuesday.



Per media reports, England’s T20 squad is expected to arrive in Pakistan on September 15 and they will play seven matches against the home side during the visit.

They further added that no T20 match between the two teams will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the tour.

Earlier, Pakistan-Australia and Pakistan-West Indies white-ball matches had been shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore and Multan for different reasons.

Rawalpindi, however, will host a Test series between Pakistan and England in November or December, the sources added.

Talks between the two boards over the T20 series are in the final stages, however, the venues for the upcoming series have been finalised.