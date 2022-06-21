 
Geoffrey Rush to get top prize at Czech film festival

Oscar-winning Australian actor Geoffrey Rush will receive the Crystal Globe award for his "outstanding contribution to world cinema" at the Karlovy Vary film festival next month, organisers said on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old Rush won the Academy Award for Best Actor for "Shine" in 1996.

Known as Captain Barbossa from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, Rush was also nominated for an Oscar for "Shakespeare in Love", "Quills" and "The King´s Speech".

Benicio del Toro, who won an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in "Traffic", will receive the Festival President´s Award.

The 56th edition of the festival will be held in the western Czech spa city of Karlovy Vary on July 1-9.

