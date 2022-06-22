 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing Pete Davidson to kids amid threats from Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing Pete Davidson to kids amid threats from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she had to consult multiple therapists, friends and her big sister Kourtney Kardashian before introducing Pete Davidson to her four children she shares with her ex Kanye West.

The 41-year-old star revealed on Tuesday that she dated the comedian, 28, for six months before bringing him around her children.

“Luckily I have a sister that’s been through it all and we talked about it,” Kim said during a “Today” show appearance, referencing the three kids Kourtney, 43, shares with ex Scott Disick.

The interview came just days after Kim reunited with West to support North at a basketball game near Thousand Oaks, Calif.

“I consulted with a few therapists and friends that have been through it. I definitely wanted to wait six months. That was the marker.”

The reality star noted that “different things work for different people,” explaining, “You just have to do what’s right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

Kim introduced Pete to her children amid her ex-husband Kanye West's Instagram rant against the comedian. She was confused and unable to take decision lonely amid the rapper's social media threats.

During the interview, Kim also went on to gush about her relationship with the “King of Staten Island” star, whom she began dating in late 2021.

“I waited a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up. I think you definitely need that time to yourself,” she said of dating again after filing for divorce from West, 45, in February 2021.

“But once you’re ready to get out there I felt like I just wanted new energy and something different. [The relationship] definitely took me by surprise.”

More From Entertainment:

Is Prince Harry really going to Ukraine?

Is Prince Harry really going to Ukraine?
Kate Middleton ‘bent over backwards’ to ‘welcome’ Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘bent over backwards’ to ‘welcome’ Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton ‘incredibly sad’ over Prince William-Prince Harry feud

Kate Middleton ‘incredibly sad’ over Prince William-Prince Harry feud
Kate Middleton hoped Prince Harry would wish William: ‘Best birthday gift’

Kate Middleton hoped Prince Harry would wish William: ‘Best birthday gift’

Meghan Markle hailed for contacting Texas school shooting victim’s family

Meghan Markle hailed for contacting Texas school shooting victim’s family

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne's unverified photos go viral

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne's unverified photos go viral
Birthday boy Prince William praised for 'pushing' his uncle Prince Andrew out of public eye

Birthday boy Prince William praised for 'pushing' his uncle Prince Andrew out of public eye
World Music Day - Spotify celebrates K-Pop in Pakistan

World Music Day - Spotify celebrates K-Pop in Pakistan
Kim Kardashian reveals what she did to fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s dress

Kim Kardashian reveals what she did to fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s dress
Geoffrey Rush to get top prize at Czech film festival

Geoffrey Rush to get top prize at Czech film festival
Drew Barrymore hammers at the wall in new home makeover video

Drew Barrymore hammers at the wall in new home makeover video

Angelina Jolie dines with 'brave' refugees on World Refugee Day

Angelina Jolie dines with 'brave' refugees on World Refugee Day

Latest

view all