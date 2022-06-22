 
Coalition govt rescued Pakistan from default: FM Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Jinnah Bagh, Larkana on June 21, 2022. — Twitter
  • Bilawal says fresh mandate after economic and electoral reforms.
  • Says coalition govt worked hard to get Pakistan out of FATF grey list.
  • Says inflation is result of wrong policies of selected prime minister.

PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Tuesday said that the public's fresh mandate would be sought after economic and electoral reforms are brought about. He was addressing the 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Jinnah Bagh, Larkana.

Bilawal said the coalition government had rescued Pakistan from default as well as bankruptcy. The coalition government had worked hard to get out of the FATF grey list. He said that he talked about trade, not aid, during his visits to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US and other countries.

He said inflation is the result of the wrong policies of a selected prime minister, and asked people give the government some time to rectify the wrongs of the previous government. He said Imran had made institutions controversial, while corruption under his rule was coming to surface. He termed Imran Khan an inept ruler who pushed the country into isolation. He said that her assassinated mother had fought against dictators and defeated them through democracy.

Earlier, on his Twitter handle, Bilawal said his mother lives in the hearts and minds of the people while her killers are living dead.

Bilawal wrote that Benazir Bhutto fought for 30-plus years for the restoration of democracy, economic emancipation of the poor and for the peaceful message of Islam. He added: “Tum zinda ho kr murda ho, wo mar kr phir bhi zinda hai.”

Meanwhile, Women Parliamentary Caucus celebrated the 69th birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto in the Parliament House on Tuesday where Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf along with Former Prime Minister Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and other guests cut a cake to celebrate the birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a symbol of hope for the people of Pakistan. He said that she was an exemplary and courageous political leader who believed in the strengthening of democracy. 

Originally published in The News

