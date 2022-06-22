 
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
Web Desk

Cricket fraternity, fans pray for quick recovery of legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Former Pakistani batting legend Zaheer Abbas. — Reuters/File
Former Pakistani batting legend Zaheer Abbas. — Reuters/File

Former Pakistani batting legend Zaheer Abbas was admitted to the intensive-care unit (ICU) of a hospital in London after his health deteriorated days after contracting COVID-19.

The former captain is being treated at Saint Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London's City of Westminster.

Abbas, dubbed as a "run-scoring machine" or "Asian Bradman" by supporters, tested positive for the infection while travelling from Dubai to England.

Reacting to the news of Abbas' hospitalisation, the cricket fraternity and fans wished the cricket icon a swift recovery on social media.

Pakistan cricket star Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter and wished the veteran cricketer a "speedy recovery & complete health."

Former skipper and bowler Waqar Younis said that "You are an asset to our country. All the Duaas and Prayers for your health."

Several fans and supporters, too, wished Zaheer Abbas a quick recovery on the micro-blogging website.


