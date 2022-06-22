 
sports
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Sarfaraz Ahmed's son Abdullah clean bowled him

Sarfaraz Ahmeds son clean bowls him.—Screengrab via Twitter/@hassam_sajjad
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was clean-bowled by his five-yera-old son Abdullah in a street match. 

The video shows a crowd cheering for the father-son duo. 

Ahmed stands in front of soda crates with a bat in his hand. As Abdullah knocks him over with a yorker, he can be seen smiling proudly.

Cricktracker reported that Ahmed had earlier said he did not want his son to pursue the sport as a career. He said that he did not want his son to suffer like he did. However, Abdullah seems passionate about cricket.

“Abdullah is passionate about playing cricket. But, I don’t want him to become a cricketer,” he had said.

Ahmed captained the national team in 2016 after Pakistan's dismal performance in T20 World Cup. Under his leadership, the team won Champions Trophy in 2017.

