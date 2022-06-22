 
Showbiz
Neetu Kapoor opens up on equation with Ranbir Kapoor; says, 'he has been my comfort place'

Neetu Kapoor recently talked about her equation with her son, Ranbir Kapoor, and said nothing has 'changed' after Ranbir’s wedding and he knows the art of balancing.

Speaking with Indian Express, the 63-year-old said, "Ranbir has been my comfort place and I call him whenever I am in any problem."

"Wherever I’d be in the world, I’d be like, ‘your dad, your dad, your dad..,’ because with me it is like if I say things out, I feel happy, whereas if something is troubling me from within, I feel very heavy inside."

She added, "So, I had to tell somebody, and it used to be my mother-in-law and Ranbir and he would ask, ‘acchha mom, kya karna hai aapko?,’ and that would be enough for me to feel relaxed."

Interestingly, the Kapoor's had a new addition to their family last month with Alia Bhatt’s entry as a daughter-in-law but that has not stopped Ranbir from being a mama’s boy.

Neetu feels nothing has changed after Ranbir’s wedding and he knows the art of balancing.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Neetu Kapoor is set to hit the screens after nine years with JugJugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor in the lead and is slated to release on June 24 this year.

