Thursday Jun 23 2022
Meghan Markle's critics unite against Amber Heard

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Amber Heard opened up about her legal battle with former husband Johnny Depp in her first interview with Savannah Guthrie since the trial began.

Depp's defamation lawsuit also made headlines in the UK where the Hollywood star lost his 'wife beater'" case against a British newspaper last year.

Amber Heard had appeared in the case to testify against her former husband.

The outcome of the defamation lawsuit verdict received mixed reaction in the UK, it was noticed that a large number of royal family fans, supporters and royal experts sided with Johnny Depp.

A body language expert went on to draw comparison between Amber Heard's latest interview and Meghan Markle's tell-all with American TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

Hundreds of royal family fans celebrated Depp's near victory or Amber's defeat on social media websites.

