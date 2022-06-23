 
pakistan
Qamar Ali

Four picnickers drown, two rescued at Karachi's Sea View beach

Qamar Ali

Representational image of a person swimming in the sea. — Reuters/File
As many as four men drowned while bathing in the sea near Benazir Park in Karachi's Clifton area, it emerged Thursday as the city received its first brief spell of monsoon rain a day earlier.

Two other men were rescued from the sea. They were unconscious. A search, meanwhile, is underway for one man, rescue workers said.

The workers launched a rescue operation late Wednesday night but suspended it later due to the dark. The operation resumed this morning.

The rescue workers said that so far, the bodies of four out of a group of seven men have been recovered, while two others were rescued unconscious. 

Two of the deceased were identified as Saifullah and Riaz, while the other two are yet to be identified.

