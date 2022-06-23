 
SC wraps up Dua Zahra case as petitioner withdraws plea

Supreme Court's Karachi registry on Thursday wrapped up the Dua Zahra case over the request of her father's lawyer to take back the plea challenging Sindh High Court's verdict in the case pertaining to the teenager's recovery.

Zahra had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.

Following the incident, her father — Mehdi Kazmi — had tried recovering his daughter, saying that since she was underage, her marriage was illegal according to Sindh laws.

However, the SHC — on June 8 — had issued a verdict in favour of Dua, allowing her to decide if she wants to go with her parents or her husband.

Unsatisfied with the court's ruling, Kazmi submitted a petition to the top court in which he pleaded for an immediate hearing of the case and called the SHC's decision faulty.

A three-member bench of the apex court conducted a hearing on Kazmi's petition today.

More to follow...

