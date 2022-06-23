WATCH: Dua Zahra's father reacts dramatically to claims of forcing daughter to marry cousin

Dua Zahra’s father, Mehdi Ali Kazmi, sworing over the Quran. — Instagram/File

KARACHI: Dua Zahra’s father, Mehdi Ali Kazmi, has categorically rejected all claims of forcing his daughter into marrying her cousin Zain-ul-Abideen.

In a dramatic video message, where Kazmi can be seen holding a copy of the Quran over his head, he vowed that neither did he have plans of getting his daughter married to Zain [her cousin] and nor was any discussion held regarding her marriage.



Earlier, Dua had accused her parents of forcing her to marry her uncle’s son which led her to take such drastic steps of running away. She had also claimed that she had informed her parents about her now-husband Zaheer’s proposal, which her parents refused and tortured her.

In the recent video, Kazmi, however, rejected all claims, saying that he still doesn’t have any intention of marrying off his daughter to Zain. He said: “If I am lying, may Allah’s wrath descend upon me.”



He highlighted that he has never raised his hand on Dua and only scolded her on rare occasions "if needed".



“My heart is still not ready to accept that this marriage is a love affair and I know that there is some other motive involved in this entire situation because running away is the last step. The first is to talk,” he added.