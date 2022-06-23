 
pakistan
MNA Ali Wazir asks to be put back in prison after being 'attacked twice' in hospital

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement MNA Ali Wazir. — Twitter/Ali Wazir
KARACHI: Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) MNA Ali Wazir has asked that he either be sent back to prison as he was "attacked twice" while admitted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) or he be sent to Islamabad to attend the ongoing National Assembly budget session.

The incarcerated lawmaker, who is facing charges of sedition and hate speech, said the parliament has issued production orders for him to attend tomorrow's budget session.

Wazir was taken to the hospital a day earlier for a routine checkup.

"I have firstly been talking about the production orders issued for me by Parliament House and secondly, I have been attacked twice here. Therefore, have mercy on me and send me back to jail," he said, while speaking outside the hospital late Wednesday night.

He added if either of the two is an "illegal or unconstitutional" request, "then let me know".

A case was registered against the South Waziristan lawmaker and others — including Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar — at Karachi's Sohrab Goth police station on the government's complaint. It was filed on December 7, 2020 after Wazir and others addressed a public rally in the same area a day earlier.

According to the first information report (FIR), the rally's organisers had not obtained prior permission to holding the event. "Speakers at the rally used hateful words against the Pakistan Army, Rangers, and others," it said.

