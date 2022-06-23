 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney at ‘intense but exciting’ war over top stylist

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney at ‘intense but exciting’ war over top stylist
Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney at ‘intense but exciting’ war over top stylist

Victoria Beckham and her fellow fashion designer Stella McCartney are reportedly butting their heads of over a stylist.

The tension between the Spice Girls singer and McCartney was sparked after a top stylist Jane How decided to work with Beckham.

According to The Sun, “To say there is some top-level professional rivalry is an understatement. Both are hugely successful through sheer hard work and talent.

“They respect each other enormously. But in the workplace there is quite a bit of tension,” a source spilt the beans.

“Stella feels quite a few of the A-list names she used to dress have deserted her for Victoria. And everyone in her office is discussing the fact that Jane is no longer with Stella,” the insider added.

The outlet reported that the tension between the two fashion designers is ‘intense but exciting’ as they both are hoping to enjoy the ‘healthy competition.

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner fails to raise smile after split from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner fails to raise smile after split from Devin Booker
Gloria Estefan takes a swipe at Jennifer Lopez over Super Bowl remarks

Gloria Estefan takes a swipe at Jennifer Lopez over Super Bowl remarks

Amber Heard chats up fishmonger while grocery shopping: see pic

Amber Heard chats up fishmonger while grocery shopping: see pic
Stranger Things star slams Hollywood on mistreatment of fat actors: Pic

Stranger Things star slams Hollywood on mistreatment of fat actors: Pic
Kate Bush ‘excited’ by Running Up That Hill’s success

Kate Bush ‘excited’ by Running Up That Hill’s success
Mehwish Hayat makes Hollywood debut with ‘Ms Marvel’

Mehwish Hayat makes Hollywood debut with ‘Ms Marvel’
Queen costs THIS amount to one person in UK: Read On

Queen costs THIS amount to one person in UK: Read On
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on PDA on set of untitled Nike film

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on PDA on set of untitled Nike film
Meghan Markle made Harry 'pick sides': 'Only one he was ever going to choose'

Meghan Markle made Harry 'pick sides': 'Only one he was ever going to choose'
Kate Middleton 'having separate word' with 'overly stubborn' William and Harry

Kate Middleton 'having separate word' with 'overly stubborn' William and Harry
Eminem reveals the great things about rap music: ‘It's therapeutic’

Eminem reveals the great things about rap music: ‘It's therapeutic’
Queen 'never really liked' Buckingham Palace, 'always been an office' to her

Queen 'never really liked' Buckingham Palace, 'always been an office' to her

Latest

view all