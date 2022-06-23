 
sports
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Adil Rashid to perform Hajj, miss out on England-India series

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

England’s leggie Adil Rashid. — Reuters/File
England’s leggie Adil Rashid. — Reuters/File

England’s leggie Adil Rashid will miss the team’s limited over series against India as he will make the Hajj pilgrimage, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The leg spinner has exited Yorkshire's T20 Blast campaign as well after the county club and England granted him leave. The leggie will fly out to Saudi Arabia this Saturday and will return in mid-July, the publication reported.

"I've been wanting to do it for a little while but I've found it pretty difficult with the timings," he told ESPNcricinfo.

"I spoke to the ECB and to Yorkshire about it and they were very understanding and encouraging, like: 'yep, you do what you've got to do and then come back when you can'. Me and the missus are going and I'll be there for a couple of weeks,” he said.

Related items

"It's a massive moment: each faith has got their own different thing but for Islam and being a Muslim, this is one of the biggest ones. It's a big thing for my faith and for myself. I knew that I needed to do it while I'm young and strong and healthy. This is something that I really committed to myself that I would do."

The leg spinner also heaped praise on England skipper Eoin Morgan and the team’s hierarchy for creating a “very supportive” environment for the Muslim teammates — including him, Moeen Ali, and Saqib Mahmood.

"Everyone in the dressing room respects our faith massively, and they've got a good understanding of it now with myself and Moeen around," he added.

More From Sports:

Hungarian police confirm Pakistani swimmer Faizan Akbar missing

Hungarian police confirm Pakistani swimmer Faizan Akbar missing
Pakistan bags two silver medals in fourth Mas-Wrestling World Championship

Pakistan bags two silver medals in fourth Mas-Wrestling World Championship
Yorkshire chairman Patel targeted by abusive letters in Rafiq racism row

Yorkshire chairman Patel targeted by abusive letters in Rafiq racism row
‘We should ask for forgiveness’, Shaheen Afridi says on Afghanistan earthquake

‘We should ask for forgiveness’, Shaheen Afridi says on Afghanistan earthquake
Mohammad Hasnain to make county debut next month

Mohammad Hasnain to make county debut next month
Three men arrested for robbing boxer Amir Khan at gunpoint

Three men arrested for robbing boxer Amir Khan at gunpoint
WATCH: What is the name of cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed’s bull?

WATCH: What is the name of cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed’s bull?
Pakistani swimmer goes missing in Hungary

Pakistani swimmer goes missing in Hungary

US swimmer rescued from World Championship pool after fainting

US swimmer rescued from World Championship pool after fainting
Asjad Iqbal offered place on World Professional Snooker Tour

Asjad Iqbal offered place on World Professional Snooker Tour
60 balls, 6 wickets: West Indies tweaks T10 introduces new format 6IXTY

60 balls, 6 wickets: West Indies tweaks T10 introduces new format 6IXTY
WATCH: Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi enjoy cricket in rainy weather

WATCH: Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi enjoy cricket in rainy weather

Latest

view all