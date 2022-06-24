 
There is no report of attack on Imran Khan, he has PM's security: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — PID/File
  • Rana Sanaullah denies claims of an attack on Khan.
  • “When big leaders are attacked, whole country suffers,” he says.
  • Sanaullah further accuses Khan of wanting to divide nation.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday denied claims of an attack against PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

“When big leaders are attacked, the whole country suffers,” Sanaullah said while speaking to a private news channel. “Imran Khan has the same security as when he was the prime minister.”

Sanaullah further accused Khan of wanting to divide the nation. He mentioned that if Khan's May 25 "Azadi March" had been successful, there would have been massacres across the country. 

The interior minister stressed that Khan should be arrested and charged; however, a case of mutiny against the PTI chairman cannot be registered without the permission of the Cabinet.

Sanaullah said that all the coalition parties unanimously agreed that talks should be held with the banned TTP. However, he forbade extra-constitutional demands in consideration of the attack on the Army Public School, in which over a hundred people, mostly children, were killed in 2014.

The ceasefire will be effective until the issue is resolved, he said.

“The military and political leadership agree that the Taliban will not be allowed to bring weapons,” Sanaullah said, adding that "the military leadership has assured us that we are strong enough to overpower them.”

He further mentioned that if the talks with the Taliban are looking promising, then it should be discussed in the parliament as well.

There are many forces behind the banned TTP that want to disturb the nation’s peace, Sanaullah said.

