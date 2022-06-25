 
Prince Charles shown 'superior strength' of Boris Johnson: Body language expert

Prince Charles shown 'superior strength' of Boris Johnson: Body language expert

Boris Johnson was keen on over powering Prince Charles during the duo recent meeting, says body language expert.

Charles and Johnson, who met at the  Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting ( CHOGM) in a first official meeting after the Future King branded the PM's Rwanda Policy 'appalling', Johnson ensured he showed the Queen's his "superior strength".

Speaking about the meeting, body language expert Judi James noted: "These two high-ranking males stand side by side together here like toddlers told to play nicely, with their arms down at their sides and a matching pair of awkward part-grins on their faces.

"The way Boris has buttoned his jacket and then apparently sucked in his stomach to puff out his chest could suggest a desire to project superior strength or even a state of aggressive arousal."

he added: "During the handshake though it is Boris lowering his head in a gesture of submission.

"The distance between the two men and the way Charles’s arm is exaggeratedly stretched suggests a desire by the heir to the throne to keep his PM at as much of a distance as possible. Boris’s eye engage might be a silent plea for a truce.

"In the first picture, Boris seems to be sizing Charles up with a frowning, unsmiling gaze as he waits on the sidelines.

"When Boris clasps his hands behind his back like this it usually suggests a desire to keep out of trouble."

