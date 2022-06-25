FIA arrests Mumbai attacks' alleged mastermind

A reporter talks on her phone as smoke is seen coming from Taj Hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008 — Reuters

In a key development in the investigation of the Mumbai attacks, the Federal Investigations Agency (FIA) has arrested suspect Sajid Mir with the aid of law enforcement agencies, Geo News reported on Saturday, citing well-placed sources.

However, the government is reluctant to acknowledge Sajid Mir's formal detention.

According to the sources, Sajid Mir had been missing since the 2008 attacks in Mumbai.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had placed Mir on its most-wanted criminals list and had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.



Mir is allegedly the mastermind behind the Mumbai attacks. Rumours of his death had persisted for a long time.



