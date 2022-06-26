 
sports
Sunday Jun 26 2022
Faizan Lakhani

Peshawar Zalmi announces talent hunt for cricketers in UK, Europe

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi announced an initiative of cricket trials abroad. — Peshawar Zalmi
  • Overseas team to be formed after completion of hunt. 
  • "Purpose of organising the talent hunt is to project a positive image of Pakistan in the world," says Zalmi's chairman. 
  • First phase will be held from June 28 till July 22.

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi announced that it will hold cricket trials abroad, and conduct a talent hunt for cricketers in the United Kingdom and other European countries. 

The coaching panel for the Zalmi Talent Hunt UK includes former Pakistan cricketers Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Muhammad Akram, left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz, South Africa's Hashim Amla and England's cricket coach James Foster. 

A statement issued by Peshawar Zalmi said that the overseas team will be formed after the completion of the hunt, which will then participate in in "who will become KP’s champion" tournament to be held this year in Peshawar.

"The purpose of organising the talent hunt is to project a positive image of Pakistan in the world and to convey the message of unity, love and peace through cricket," said Javed Afridi, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi.

Inzamam, who is also the president of the franchise, said that it is an opportunity for young cricketers to express their talent. 

The first phase will be held from June 28 till July 22 in London, Birmingham, Leicester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Luton and Bristol.

Chairman Afridi said: "This initiative is part of our 'Bringing Communities Together' campaign through which we aim to connect various communities via shared interests and social activities."

Zalmi's Director Cricketing Affairs Muhammad Akram said: “Best cricketers found through this overseas talent hunt will play in a Zalmi overseas Cricket team." 

He added that the best performing players will get a chance to travel and train with Zalmi's main squad for PSL's eighth edition. 

