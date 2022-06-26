Pakistan working to address challenges posed by illicit drugs: PM Shehbaz Sharif

PM Shehbaz Sharif. — Reuters/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured that the government is making efforts to eradicate the challenges posed by the rising trend of the use of illicit drugs among youth, Radio Pakistan reported.



In his message on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, being observed today (June 26), PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan has shown "unwavering commitment" to addressing challenges stemming from illicit drugs.

"We are working closely with international organisations for the purpose," he said.

The premier said that Pakistan is a signatory to all global conventions and protocols for the prevention of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

He said that the general public — especially the youth, which makes up to more than 60% of Pakistan’s population is at huge risk due to easy availability of synthetic drugs.

PM Shehbaz called for a collective effort to shield the youngsters against the hazards of drug abuse and protect their health and well-being.



“On this International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, we reaffirm our commitment to proactively limiting drug abuse and illicit trafficking. I would direct the Ministry of Narcotics Control to take effective measures to promote safer, drug-free communities and address the challenges of illicit drugs," he said.

The prime minister urged the media and civil society organisations to play their role in raising awareness to undertake the mission of achieving drug-free Pakistan while the government does its part.

"Preventing drug use before it begins is the most cost-effective, common-sense approach to promote safe and healthy communities," he added.

President Arif Alvi stresses need to sensitise youth, parents

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi said on the occasion that students and parents need to be sensitised about drug abuse through effective measures such as awareness workshops and seminars with the help of media, civil society and educational institutions.

He said that the Higher Education Commission has already been directed to counter drug abuse in higher educational institutions by implementing a strict policy.

President Alvi also lauded the Ministry of Narcotics Control for its efforts to combat the illicit trafficking and mitigate the harmful effects of drug abuse.

"We are committed to making Pakistan a example in the region and beyond, in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking," the president said.

Additional input from APP